Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements

By Ian Klein
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County.

The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.

The plans, which include roadwork along Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive, were presented during a virtual meeting Thursday night.

Project leader Mike Rutkowski with Stantec Engineering laid out the conceptual plans for this multi-million dollar project of Garden City.

Since March Horry County leaders have been gathering input from the community about how they want to see this $46 million spent.

From moving utilities underground to turning a two-lane portion of Atlantic Avenue into a single-lane road, most of the plans did address what residents wanted.

“We’d have this protected space for people on bikes and wider sidewalks for outdoor seating and plenty of room for people to walk around,” said Rutkowski.

Garden City is one of the few public beaches in Horry County to offer free beach access parking year-round, meaning spaces fill up fast.

The new plans would make better use of current parking lots and create new spaces along parts of Waccamaw Drive heading towards Cypress Avenue.

“We’d add on-street parking where appropriate so we’re not blocking any driveways,” said Rutkowski.

Ryan Swaim with Dunes Realty says one of the focal points of the project he likes is the improvements in the aesthetic look of downtown Garden City.

“Garden City has been popular for a long time but a lot of our side streets are filled with parking and we haven’t been able to add to the aesthetic look,” said Swaim.

The most significant changes could be made in the heart of Garden City with the addition of better lighting, improved walkability, and parking while also addressing drainage.

“This is your gateway and you’ll have more space for walking and a better system for water to drain properly,” said Rutkowski.

The design plans are still in the early stages and bids for constriction still need to be sent out.

The goal is to break ground on some phases of the project in 2023.

You can add your input to the conceptual designs by going to www.gardencitystreetscape.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is in effect through 1:00 AM Friday. Additional watches will likely be issued...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes TONIGHT
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence 1 Schools security grant
.
VIDEO: 2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
VIDEO: Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
.
VIDEO: Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements