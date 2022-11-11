Celebrating Veterans Day at the South Carolina Military Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First established in Sumter county as the “National Guard Museum and State Weapons Collection”, the South Carolina Military Museum relocated to the capital city of Columbia to better serve its mission of preserving the State’s military history.

Officially recognized by the U.S. Army’s Center for Military History and the National Guard Bureau, the museum features a timeline of South Carolina military history within two full exhibit galleries available for visitors to explore.

Staff members are on hand to help with research inquiries by utilizing their archival collection or resource material.

Always striving to lead by example, the museum also hosts community events to thank our veterans and build relationships with the community.

