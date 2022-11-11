Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina native Scotty McCreary added to CCMF 2023 festival lineup

Scotty McCreary
Scotty McCreary(CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach.

The four-day musical festival announced Earnest and North Carolina native Scotty McCreary will headline alongside Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

MORE INFORMATION | CCMF Tickets and Information

Since 2015, CCMF has brought some of country’s music biggest names, along with up-and-comers in the industry, to the Grand Strand. It also brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice headlined the festival this past June.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch continues through mid morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through midday
Winning $200K lottery ticket purchased at Myrtle Beach-area grocery store
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
Grace McColgan
S.C. Board of Education temporarily suspends Ocean Bay Elementary teacher’s certificate following arrest

Latest News

.
VIDEO | FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NICOLE 5 a.m. outlook
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake...
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
Tornado watch continues through mid morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through midday
.
VIDEO: HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area