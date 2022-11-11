Carolina native Scotty McCreary added to CCMF 2023 festival lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach.

The four-day musical festival announced Earnest and North Carolina native Scotty McCreary will headline alongside Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

Since 2015, CCMF has brought some of country’s music biggest names, along with up-and-comers in the industry, to the Grand Strand. It also brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice headlined the festival this past June.

