18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting

Devin Johnson
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting.

Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless.

A spokesperson with the Horry County Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that Johnson’s charges stem from a September shooting on Bay Road near Highway 707 that killed 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls.

Officers responded to the car wash on 5609 Bay Road after reports of gunshots. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans sitting in the parking lot before shots were fired.

An acquaintance drove Smalls to a nearby Sonic Drive-In before he was taken to a hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

In October, police identified Johnson as a suspect in the case. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond as of Friday.

