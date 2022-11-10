Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WWII veteran and retired doctor celebrates 100 years of life

Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
By Bernado Malone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A retired doctor and U.S. Army veteran in Indiana celebrated a major milestone with his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Dr. John Bender served during World War II and the Korean conflict where he was a medical officer.

In the 1950s, he moved to Evansville with his wife and began his urology practice. He worked as a doctor for over 40 years, according to WFIE.

Bender said, when he tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, he never imagined he would live to be 100 years old.

Although Bender said there is no secret formula for long life, maintaining good health is important.

“You’re not going to like hearing this, but whatever your weight was when you got out of college it should be your goal,” Bender said. “If you get over that weight, you are not going to get beyond 90.”

Bender celebrated with friends and family and said he looking to live many more years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - a level 2 tornado risk is in place tonight through Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting Thursday night
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
Haley Bellamy & Saleek McClease
2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case

Latest News

VIDEO: Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
Dontrell Hanes
Affidavit: Man attacks, kidnaps woman over lottery ticket
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges; Dow up 1,000 points on cooling inflation
Dale Buckley
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting victim under age of 11