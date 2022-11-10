Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Winning $200K lottery ticket purchased at Myrtle Beach-area grocery store

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was a big winner at a Grand Strand grocery store, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said the woman purchased two tickets at the Lowest Foods store on Fresh Drive. She told the lottery that she rarely bought tickets, but decided to purchase the last two of the Color of Money game.

When she got home, she scratched both tickets and called her husband over to see one of them - which was a winning ticket for $200,000.

Officials said the couple plan to invest their winnings.

The Lowes Foods location will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

