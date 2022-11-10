Troopers seeking suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Troopers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Marion Road near Victoria Court.

They said someone hit a pedestrian and drove away. The pedestrian was hurt, but that person’s condition hasn’t been released.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or *HP.

