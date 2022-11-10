Some hope Florence Sunday alcohol sales will bring in new businesses, more money for city

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the city of Florence, people will be able to buy alcohol seven days a week.

On Tuesday, over 7,000 people weighed in on an amendment authorizing the sale of beer and wine on Sundays in the city limits. And 71% voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales at stores and restaurants on Sunday.

“I think it’s gonna give a little bit of convenience,” said Rick Havekost, the owner of Micky Finn’s, a wine, beer and spirits store in Florence. “People don’t have to rush to get to a store late Saturday night.”

While Havekost remained neutral for the vote, he said this new change could certainly impact him and surrounding businesses.

“We’ve had the close on Super Bowl Sundays and where New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday and the sales are going to Darlington and Hartsville. People will drive just across the county line to purchase it,” said Havekost. “So as far as the county goes in the city, I think it’s fantastic that the tax revenue will stay within our borders.”

Meanwhile, Michael Miller, the president of the Florence Chamber of Commerce, said this opportunity helps level the playing field and is hopeful it will bring new businesses to Florence.

“For our city to grow we need to be competitive with other communities not just around here but throughout the southeast,” said Miller. “On what the newer residents would expect, the vote to help us in leveling that field as well, particularly in retailing, and expecting community perspective that people want when we’re recruiting and when others are relocating here and the greater Florence area now.”

For businesses, Havekost said it’s an opportunity for businesses to be able to hire more people.

“It’ll create opportunities maybe to hire for some more employees to have a little bit bigger labor force to get some people in and the opportunity shop with us one more day out of the week,” said Havekost.

