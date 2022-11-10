Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A holiday tradition is officially underway in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee communities.

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee kicked off its Angel Tree program on Thursday.

WMBF News, along with Seaside Furniture, Harley Davidson, Joye Law Firm, Gay Dolphin, Palmetto Film Protection and Shade and Shutter, are partnering up with the Salvation Army to make sure that children in need have gifts to open up on Christmas Day.

SPECIAL SECTION | Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Since 1979, the Salvation Army has been collecting gifts for children in need during the holiday season.

Schools and social service agencies refer families to the Salvation Army to help with gifts for Christmas. The organization then gets the name of the child or special needs adults and a list of desired Christmas gifts.

So far this year, over 1,500 families have applied for Christmas toys or gift assistance.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

The families who have applied must decide whether to put food on the table or pay utilities instead of toys and gifts for their kids.

Angel tags are printed for each child and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at several locations.

Then generous donors select an angel and purchase gifts and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.

The deadline for this year is Dec. 15.

The gifts are then taken to a Salvation Army Distribution Center and the families can pick up their gifts seven days before Christmas Eve.

If you can’t go to a local store or organization to pick out your Angel, you can also go online and Adopt an Angel or donate online.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.