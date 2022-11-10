Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting victim under age of 11

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a minor.

Dale Buckley, 35, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities said the incident happened in 2020 and involved a victim under the age of 11.

The judge also ordered Buckley to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life when he is released from prison.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.