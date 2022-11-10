Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting victim under age of 11

Dale Buckley
Dale Buckley(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a minor.

Dale Buckley, 35, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities said the incident happened in 2020 and involved a victim under the age of 11.

The judge also ordered Buckley to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life when he is released from prison.

