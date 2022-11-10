The magical world of princesses, knights, fairies, and more are heading to Myrtle Beach in the Mythical and Medieval Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Mythical & Medieval Fest is a Renaissance themed festival to raise money for Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams.

Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is local non-profit in Myrtle Beach, SC that provides positive activities to children that have been abused, abandoned, or neglected and reside in group homes or shelters.

Their noble charity will provide you with a whimsical realm filled with a fairy forest, medieval combat, princesses, artisan’s village area, fire show and so much more.

This event is geared toward the whole family.

They have free activities like archery, Viking toss and fight circle.

It’s November 12th & 13th from 11am to 6pm at RH Acres.

You can buy tickets here!

