Krispy Kreme launches Thanksgiving pie-inspired doughnuts

Customers can also show thanks with a “Gobbles of Gratitude” Thanksgiving box and custom note
By NBC
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
(NBC) - Pie lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme released its collection of Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts this week — and it might make you rethink the deserts at your holiday dinner table this year.

For a limited time, the company will offer Thanksgiving pie-inspired treats, including a pecan pie doughnut, cranberry orange doughnut, dutch apple pie doughnut and the gobbler doughnut.

The pecan pie doughnut is dipped in a butter tart and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

For those looking for a fruity sweet treat, the cranberry orange doughnut is filled with cranberry and dipped in cranberry orange icing.

The dutch apple pie features an apple pie filling, caramel icing and cinnamon.

If fall flavors aren’t your first choice but you’re still looking for a festive treat, the heart-shaped gobbler doughnut is topped with chocolate icing, Thanksgiving sprinkles and Turkey-shaped fondant.

Customers can show thanks to someone special in their life with a custom Thanksgiving box of doughnuts and a “Gobbles of Gratitude” note.

The Thanksgiving doughnuts will remain in stores through Nov. 25.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

