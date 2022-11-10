It’s that time again to kickoff Angel Tree with the Salvation Army

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee kicked off its Angel Tree program on Thursday.

WMBF News, along with Seaside Furniture, Harley Davidson, Joye Law Firm, Gay Dolphin, Palmetto Film Protection and Shade and Shutter, are partnering up with the Salvation Army to make sure that children in need have gifts to open up on Christmas Day.

So far this year, over 1,500 families have applied for Christmas toys or gift assistance.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

