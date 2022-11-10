Horry County deputy named ‘Officer of the Year’ by Carolina Border Shields

CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) - During its inaugural Officer of the Year Award ceremony, the Carolina Border Shields honored one of Horry County’s very own.

Deputy Grainger Hendrick, a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, was the first recipient of the award, decided unanimously by the members of Carolina Border Shields, a non-profit group of 250 retired police officers.

The CBS group reviewed submissions of “high quality and caliber” officers from Horry and Brunswick counties but ultimately decided on Deputy Grainger and his actions that saved fellow deputies and civilians.

“On June 24, 2021, Deputy Hendricks while working as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and while attempting to arrest a fugitive wanted for murder, was fired upon and forced to engage in a gun battle with the fugitive. The incident happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Whiteville, NC. Deputy Hendrick’s actions saved the lives of fellow officers and nearby civilians.”

Deputy Grainger attended the ceremony to accept the award on Wednesday in Calabash, N.C.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.