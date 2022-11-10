Former Robeson County detention officers charged in connection to inmate's death

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of former detention officers are now facing charges in connection to an inmate’s death in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Larry Jones and Robbie Page are each charged with failure to discharge duties.

The charges stem from the March 10, 2021, death of Stephen Hunt. Officials said Hunt was found dead inside his cell at the Robeson County Detention Center after being processed six days earlier. He was scheduled to be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Prisons.

The department said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins then contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and requested an investigation. An autopsy and toxicology report later found Hunt died of a fentanyl overdose.

An investigation later found Jones and Page violated state mandates for monitoring inmates. Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott then decided to file criminal charges after being presented with additional evidence from the SBI.

Jones and Page both resigned prior to being charged by the SBI. Jones had been with the department since 1999 while Page was hired in 2015.

They were each granted a $10,000 bond.

