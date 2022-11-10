Submit a Tip
Florence police, U.S. Marshals in standoff at apartment complex

Florence Police Department vehicle
Florence Police Department vehicle(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A standoff at a Florence apartment complex is underway after officers and U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant.

Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt says officers are assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive.

No further information is currently available.

We have a reporter heading to the scene. Stay with WMBF News for updates

