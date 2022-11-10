Florence police, U.S. Marshals in standoff at apartment complex
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A standoff at a Florence apartment complex is underway after officers and U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant.
Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt says officers are assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive.
No further information is currently available.
