Florence police, U.S. Marshals in standoff at apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A standoff at a Florence apartment complex is underway after officers and U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant.

Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt says officers are assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

