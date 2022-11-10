Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park while celebrating their anniversary.(Crater of Diamonds State Park)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say a couple found a diamond weighing nearly 2 carats while visiting a state park last week.

According to Arkansas State Parks, Jessica and Seth Erickson spotted a 1.9-carat diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park on Nov. 4.

The couple said they were visiting the park in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

According to Seth Erickson, he was able to spot a metallic-looking gem in the bottom of his screen after digging and an hour of wet sifting, a method used by many guests to search for diamonds.

“Guests submerge screen sets in water to wash away the soil. Once the soil is removed, the gravel is then separated by size and weight to make diamonds easier to find,” said Park Interpreter Tayler Markham.

Officials said the couple took their iced tea-colored gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond.

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park while celebrating their anniversary.(Crater of Diamonds State Park)

According to park staff, visitors who find diamonds at the park choose to name their gems. The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children.

Officials said 581 diamonds have been registered at the Crater of Diamonds State Park so far this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday remain First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole becomes hurricane; brings threat of isolated tornadoes to Grand Strand, Pee Dee
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
The City of Lumberton is seeing more and more drug cases, leaving city officials and citizens...
Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: From Victim to Survivor: The fight against domestic violence in Horry County
.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT | Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday
.
VIDEO: Arts and Innovations District public information meeting Wednesday
.
VIDEO: Nicole upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane, making landfall in Grand Bahama Island
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charge