Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

  • Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
  • Begin saving now for holiday trips
  • Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
  • Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage 

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include: 

  • Driving instead of flying
  • Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
  • Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees 

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - a level 2 tornado risk is in place tonight through Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting Thursday night
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
Haley Bellamy & Saleek McClease
2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation

Latest News

VIDEO: Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - a level 2 tornado risk is in place tonight through Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting Thursday night
Coastal Carolina University asks rowdy fans to have fun, be respectful
CCU president asks Chanticleer fans to have fun, be respectful at Brooks Stadium
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’