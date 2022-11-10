City announces start date for construction, road closures surrounding Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach held a public information meeting on Wednesday to go over what’s next on its to-do list to transform the Arts and Innovations District.

The meeting covered upcoming infrastructure work, utility upgrades and road closures along Oak Street. That will start in March 2023, and last approximately two years.

Actual construction on and around Oak and Broadway streets is expected to start in the spring of 2023.

Longtime resident and business owner Jess Sagun is excited about the new possibilities this development will bring.

“We’re super interested in what’s going on and how things are developing and moving along,” said Sagun.

In the works is a new apartment building, a performing arts center, stores, restaurants and even a gym. The city of Myrtle Beach wants to make downtown a one-stop destination for both tourists and residents year-round.

“We’re actually doing stuff, so I think the timeline now is we are going to bid on this project on November 18 and expect to start moving dirt in late spring, early summer of next year,” said Brian Tucker, the assistant city manager.

The overall process toward completion will take at least five years.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. I want our community to get behind what’s happening here. I know it’s a lot of change, and I know it’s not what we’re used to,” said Sagun.

