Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Authorities capture escaped Robeson County inmate in South Carolina

Joshua Ostwalt
Joshua Ostwalt(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina authorities captured an inmate accused of escaping from a Robeson County facility.

Joshua Ostwalt, 32, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in York County.

Authorities said escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. Violators are incarcerated at CRV centers for 90-day periods in response to probation or parole violations.

Ostwalt is serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released July 27, 2023. An escape warrant is being prepared for him.

Authorities said he also faces an unrelated pending charge of breaking and entering.

He will be taken back to Robeson County to face escape charges.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - a level 2 tornado risk is in place tonight through Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting Thursday night
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
Haley Bellamy & Saleek McClease
2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case

Latest News

VIDEO: Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
Dale Buckley
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting victim under age of 11
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
Ryan Myers, Saleek McClease
Sheriff: Arrests made after months-long investigation into break-ins, gun thefts in Florence County