Arrests made after months-long investigation into break-ins, gun thefts, Florence sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody after a months-long investigation into vehicle break-ins and gun thefts in Florence County.

According to the report, Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, and Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, both of Florence, were arrested and charged this week for vehicle break-ins that occurred between Sept. 9 and Nov. 4.

Myers was arrested on Nov. 4 after a vehicle and foot pursuit by deputies.

Investigators said Myers broke into approximately 36 vehicles between Sept. 9 and Nov. 4 and stole more than 22 firearms and other valuables.

“Please don’t leave valuables, especially firearms, in your vehicles overnight,” said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. “This is how most guns are stolen and obtained by criminals who cannot purchase them legally.”

Myers is charged with 36 counts of breaking into motor vehicles, 12 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, four counts of grand larceny, and eight counts of financial transaction card theft.

McClease was arrested on Nov. 7, charged with accessory before felony and criminal conspiracy.

The break-ins occurred in the following areas:

Friendfield Road in Effingham

Grapevine Road in Pamplico

Old River Road in Johnsonville

Moore Road in Lake City

East Pocket Road in Florence

Blackberry Road in Johnsonville

Half Moon Roa din Johnsonville

Hanne lake Road in Johnsonville

Juniper Road in Florence

North Pine Court in Florence

Myers is held at Florence Detention Center on a $98K surety bond.

FCSO says the investigation is ongoing, and there could be more arrests.

