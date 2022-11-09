Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wednesday: Public information meeting on what’s next for Arts and Innovations District

By Makayla Evans
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting a public information meeting to go over what’s next on its to-do list to transform the Arts and Innovations District.

The meeting will go over upcoming infrastructure work, utility upgrades and road closures along Oak Street.

Actual construction on and around Oak and Broadway Streets is expected to start in April 2023.

If you have any questions about the next steps for the Arts and Innovations District, there will be engineers, architects and city representatives at the meeting to answer them.

The public information meeting is Wednesday, November 9, at 5:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday remain First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
The City of Lumberton is seeing more and more drug cases, leaving city officials and citizens...
Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Latest News

.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT | Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday
.
VIDEO: Arts and Innovations District public information meeting Wednesday
Ellen Weaver
GOP holds on to SC State Superintendent of Education office with Weaver win
Thursday and Friday remain First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday