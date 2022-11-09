Wednesday: Public information meeting on what’s next for Arts and Innovations District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting a public information meeting to go over what’s next on its to-do list to transform the Arts and Innovations District.

The meeting will go over upcoming infrastructure work, utility upgrades and road closures along Oak Street.

Actual construction on and around Oak and Broadway Streets is expected to start in April 2023.

If you have any questions about the next steps for the Arts and Innovations District, there will be engineers, architects and city representatives at the meeting to answer them.

The public information meeting is Wednesday, November 9, at 5:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.