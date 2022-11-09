Search underway for escaped prison offender in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – State and local authorities are searching for an escaped prison offender in Robeson County.

Authorities said 32-year-old Joshua Ostwalt escaped around 3 p.m. from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. Violators are incarcerated at CRV centers for 90-day periods in response to probation or parole violations.

Ostwalt is serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released July 27, 2023. An escape warrant is being prepared for him.

Authorities said he also faces an unrelated pending charge of breaking and entering.

Ostwalt is a white man who is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both his left and right arms and hands and his neck. He has also used the last name spelled “Ostowalt.”

Anyone with information on Ostwalt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

