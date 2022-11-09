Russell Fry wins 7th Congressional District seat, unofficial results show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry will be heading to Congress.

The Associate Press projected that Fry defeated Democratic candidate Daryl Scott.

DECISION 2022 | General Election Results in South Carolina

Fry’s big win came in June when he defeated incumbent Rep. Tom Rice to secure the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District.

He emerged as one of the top challengers to Rice after he received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

He has served in the South Carolina Legislature since late 2015 when he won a special election.

The results of the election will be certified on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.