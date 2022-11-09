Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate, AP projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet.

Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then-Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election.

When the Associated Press released the projection, no official numbers had come in from the South Carolina State Election Commission. The AP made its projection based on exit polls.

Scott, 57, has spent about as much time helping other Republicans as he has campaigning in 2022. He released a memoir called “America, A Redemption Story,” where he tells his story of being raised by a single mother and his rise as a Black Republican in South Carolina.

Scott has remained coy about any plans beyond winning reelection. He has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024 or later depending on how the field shapes up. Scott has made several trips to Iowa and other states that get an early say in the presidential nomination process.

Scott is the U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican. He is one of the Republican Party’s best fundraisers and got a primetime speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Matthews is currently a state Democratic lawmaker representing parts of Charleston and Berkeley Counties. She has served in the South Carolina State House since 2018 and is also the first Black woman to represent the district.

Matthews said she was inspired to run for the U.S. Senate to represent working people who come from a variety of backgrounds. She said she worked to be a champion for women and girls, veterans’ issues, economic development and infrastructure at the state level.

