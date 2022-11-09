Police release surveillance pictures in Florence Waffle House shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted for questioning after a shooting at a Waffle House.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 at the Waffle House along Pamplico Highway.

Investigators said there was a verbal and physical fight between a man and woman in the parking lot, and then the man got int a car and drove away. They said as the car was driving away, shots were fired toward the woman, but a bystander was hit.

A car and a building were also hit by gunfire.

The Florence Police Department said anyone with information about the people in the surveillance pictures or any information on the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

