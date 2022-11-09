Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error.

Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.

Officials have been recounting since 10:45 a.m. and are almost halfway done, according to the Office.

Young said the votes were on a thumb drive that election computers could not read.

The director also said the errors were contained to situations like write-in ballots.

Young said there may have been duplicates due to the machine error; therefore, the recount will ensure no duplicates are counted.

Those votes are being tabulated as paper ballots through a 450 machine.

