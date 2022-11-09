Fire destroys outbuilding, causes heat damage to nearby home in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outbuilding in the Loris area was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the fire at South Highway 701 and McNabb Shortcut Road.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the outbuilding was destroyed.

The fire also caused heat damage to a nearby home.

No one hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Loris Fire Department was called in to help get the fire under control.

