Marlboro County School District announces eLearning Day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District will have an eLearning Day on Friday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The rare November storm is expected to make landfall in Florida and then move across the state and up through the southeast from Thursday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT | Updates on Tropical Storm Nicole and impacts to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

It’s expected to bring heavy winds and possible tornado threats to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County School District said the safety of its students and staff is top priority.

