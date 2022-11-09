Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six men, including a Marion County councilman, were booked into jail in connection to a criminal conspiracy case.

Authorities arrested councilman Oscar Foxworth, Leon Woodbury, Liston Dykes II, Alvin Hayes and Anthony Graves on Tuesday on charges of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.

Johnathan Hewitt was also arrested on Tuesday on a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and criminal conspiracy.

RELATED COVERAGE | Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman

Top L-R: Oscar Foxworth, Alvin Hayes, Leon Woodberry Bottom L-R: Anthony Graves, Johnathan Hewitt, Liston Dykes (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

All six Marion County men were indicted by a grand jury last week.

The indictments provided by the State Law Enforcement don’t go into detail about the allegations but show the suspected crimes took place between March 10, 2021 and Sept. 16, 2021.

WMBF News has reached out to SLED to see if arrest warrants with more information on the allegations will be provided now that Foxworth and the five others have been officially arrested. We have also contacted the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to get more information on the case. We are waiting to hear back from both agencies.

The indictment led to Gov. Henry McMaster issuing an executive order suspending Foxworth from office until he is either acquitted, convicted or an elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said Foxworth has been on the Marion County Council since Jan. 10, 2017.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.