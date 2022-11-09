Henry McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, NBC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – NBC has projected that Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina.

As of 8:30 p.m., the results coming in show that McMaster has 57% of the vote, while his Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham has 42% of the vote, with 8% of the precincts reporting.

DECISION 2022 | General Election Results in South Carolina

During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep businesses, schools and churches open. He also touted income tax cuts and pay raises for police and teachers.

McMaster earned endorsements from mayors across the state, including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

We will continue to update this story with the latest election results as they come into our newsroom.

