Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Henry McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, NBC reports

(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – NBC has projected that Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina.

As of 8:30 p.m., the results coming in show that McMaster has 57% of the vote, while his Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham has 42% of the vote, with 8% of the precincts reporting.

DECISION 2022 | General Election Results in South Carolina

During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep businesses, schools and churches open. He also touted income tax cuts and pay raises for police and teachers.

McMaster earned endorsements from mayors across the state, including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

We will continue to update this story with the latest election results as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornado threat
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
Joseph Barefoot
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Decision 2022 |What you need to know before heading to the polls
It only took 38 seconds after the polls closed across South Carolina before the Associated...
Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate, AP projects
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
South Carolina election vote
‘Fusion voting’: How SC candidates appear under more than one party