GOP holds on to SC State Superintendent of Education office with Weaver win

Ellen Weaver
Ellen Weaver(Provided by campaign)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will be South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education.

For much of the evening, Weaver and Democratic nominee Lisa Elli were within one point of each other as the early returns came in.

Weaver says leadership and management experience are necessary for the state superintendent. Weaver also recently completed course requirements to receive her Master’s degree from Bob Jones University. A Master’s degree is a requirement for the state superintendent job she hadn’t satisfied before running.

The Republican candidate vowed to raise teacher pay, get parents more involved in education, and keep what she calls political indoctrination out of South Carolina classrooms.

Weaver is also a big supporter of school choice and voucher programs, giving families public dollars to send their kids to private schools, and says she’ll increase transparency for how public education money is spent.

Previously, Weaver served as the chair of the state’s Education Oversight Committee and heads the conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute. She has never been a teacher.

Republicans have held this office for over a decade. The last time a Democrat won this race or any statewide race in South Carolina was 16 years ago.

