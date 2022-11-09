Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Getting ready for Veteran’s Day at Veteran’s Cafe

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Veterans Cafe and Grille is also a Mini Military Museum.

Customers and friends donate different military organizations as well.

Come along with Halley Murrow as she catches up with the orange heart metal foundation, and quilts of valor.

She also spoke with veterans and learn about this great local place that recognizes vets from all branches.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday remain First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
The City of Lumberton is seeing more and more drug cases, leaving city officials and citizens...
Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say
Adam Hayes
Warrants: North Myrtle Beach standoff suspect accused of choking, pointing rifle at victim

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Veterans Cafe & Grille Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Veterans Cafe & Grille Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Veterans Cafe & Grille Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - The Manor, Florence SC