FIRST ALERT: Nicole bring the threat for isolated tornadoes Thursday evening through Friday morning - First Alert Weather Days are issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are issued for tomorrow and Friday as Tropical storm Nicole approaches.

TROPICAL STORM NICOLE

At 300 PM EST , the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 77.3 West. Nicole is moving toward the west near 12 mph . A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday, and north or north-northeast on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole is 10 miles west of Abacos and Grand Bahama in the northwestern Bahamas this afternoon and move onshore the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area tonight. Nicole’s center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night.

Tropical Storm Nicole (WMBF)

TONIGHT

It’s calm before the storm. We’ll stay relatively quiet this evening with mostly cloudy skies, this will keep our temperatures mild with overnight lows cooling in the mid to upper 60s. However, it will be breezy along the Grand Strand with winds gusting up to 35 mph. In addition to that, there is a threat for coastal flooding tonight, with high tide moving in tonight at 8pm, there is a threat for coastal flooding from Nicole even though it’s still off at sea.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ARE ISSUED FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY (WMBF)

THURSDAY

Rain develops late into Thursday evening. We’ll have rain chances in the lower Grand Strand tomorrow morning, however those chances will gradual increase throughout the day from the rain bands from Nicole. There will be a threat for a couple quick spin ups as the rain bands move across our area Thursday night through Friday morning. That will be the biggest threat from Nicole; besides that, Thursday will be gusty with winds up to 35 mph all across the Pee Dee.

FRIDAY

We’ll have on and off downpours on Friday, with that tornado threat still lingering. The tornado threat will end by early Friday afternoon. Winds will be peaking near 40 mph early in the morning and remaining breezy through the afternoon. The showers are expected to taper off before midnight.

IMPACTS FROM NICOLE

The biggest threat from Nicole will be the tornado threat. The timing is between Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. There is also a threat for coastal flooding, with what’s left of our sand dunes from Ian, it’s wont do much to protect us from high tide. There’s not much of a rainfall threat because we’re only expecting 1-3 inches of rain, with that dry month of October, our rivers could use the rain. The wind threat is low, we’re forecasting peak wind gusts at 40 mph, which shouldn’t be that much of an issue.

Potential Impacts from Nicole (WMBF)

