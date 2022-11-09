FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida early Thursday morning as the first November hurricane to make landfall in the US since 1985. The remnants of Nicole will pass through the Carolinas tonight and Friday with a risk of rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes at times.

Today and Friday remain FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Nicole will bring a variety of impacts across the region through Friday including coastal flooding, an isolated tornado threat, gusty winds and periods of rain.

At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located inland over east-central Florida near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 80.7 West. Nicole is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is expected later today and tonight, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central Florida this morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, and then moving across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia tonight and on Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - By late this afternoon, rain bands will start to overspread the region. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, and the storm is likely to become a tropical depression over Georgia tonight or early Friday. Nicole is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night. Nicole remains a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 450 miles from the center, especially to the north. A sustained wind of 47 mph and a gust to 62 mph were recently reported at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Winds are increasing near the west coast of Florida. A sustained wind of 38 mph and a gust to 45 mph were recently reported at Clearwater Beach.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain bands from Nicole will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes from late this evening through Friday midday. (WMBF)

TORNADO RISK

While the center of Nicole will pass well to the west of the region Thursday night and Friday, it’s large and expansive wind field will produce a favorable environment for isolated tornadoes to develop. We’ll be closely watching bands of showers and storms over the Atlantic that will start to rotate onshore late this evening through midday Friday. These bands will bring the highest risk of a tornado or two. A LEVEL 2 tornado risk is place for the entire region from this evening through Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - a level 2 tornado risk is in place tonight through Friday. (WMBF)

WINDS

Nicole has a very large wind field and will keep our area in gusty winds through late Friday. Today will see wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph with the highest gusts near the beaches. Those gusts will continue at times overnight.

By Friday, winds will gust between 35 and 40 mph along the immediate coastline with an isolated gust of 45 mph possible. Wind gusts of 25 - 35 mph are likely for areas across inland Horry County and the Pee Dee. Isolated power outages are possible but significant issues are not expected. Trees or limbs weakened by Ian could fall in these winds.

RAIN

Rain will start to increase late this morning with off and on showers by the late afternoon and evening. Quick bouts of heavy rain are likely late tonight through midday Friday.

Rain totals are expected to range between 1″ to 2″ with an isolated 3 to 4″ totals possible. This is actually much-needed rainfall and is not expected to produce significant flooding.

COASTAL FLOODING

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in place this morning morning. Coastal flooding will develop around the 9:00 AM high tide and may lead to some road closures in flood prone areas. Another round of coastal flooding is possible this evening and continuing through each high tide through Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Coastal flooding will remain possible with each high tide through Friday. (WMBF)

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in place through Friday as dangerous surf conditions continue. Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet will develop today and continue through Friday. This rough surf will lead to areas of beach erosion and could worsen some of the erosion issues caused by Ian.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A high surf advisory remains in place through Friday. (WMBF)

