‘Exceptional’ discovery: Bronze statues dating back to Roman times found

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Italy is hailing an “exceptional” discovery after archaeologists uncovered more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues.

The statues reportedly date back to ancient Roman times.

Archaeologists said the statues were found in thermal baths in San Casciano Dei Bagni, a hilltop town in Tuscany.

The muddy ruins of an ancient bath house have been explored by archaeologists since 2019.

A researcher coordinating the dig said the statues used to adorn a sanctuary before they were immersed in thermal waters, in a sort of ritual, “probably around the 1st century A.D.”

A top culture ministry official is calling it one of the most remarkable discoveries “in the history of the ancient Mediterranean.”

