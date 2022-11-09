Coastal QB Grayson McCall out 3-6 weeks due to foot injury

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina football will have to go the next several weeks without its star quarterback, Grayson McCall.

Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said during a news conference on Wednesday that McCall will be out for about three to six weeks due to a foot injury he suffered during the third quarter of the App State game last week.

Quarterback Grayson McCall will be out 3-6 weeks due to a foot injury he suffered during the App State game pic.twitter.com/EvD8pajvwY — Corinne McGrath (@CorinneDMcGrath) November 9, 2022

The team’s second-string quarterback, Bryce Carpenter, stepped in for several plays after that, and the two QBs split duties for the rest of the game.

The Chants went on to defeat the Mountaineers 35 – 28.

Chadwell said that Carpenter will step into the quarterback position on Saturday against Southern Miss, but Jarrett Guest, a redshirt junior, may also see some action on the field.

The Southern Miss game will be the final home game of the season. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

