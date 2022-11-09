Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal QB Grayson McCall out 3-6 weeks due to foot injury

Grayson McCall helped lead Coastal Carolina to a win over Appalachian State on Thursday
Grayson McCall helped lead Coastal Carolina to a win over Appalachian State on Thursday(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina football will have to go the next several weeks without its star quarterback, Grayson McCall.

Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said during a news conference on Wednesday that McCall will be out for about three to six weeks due to a foot injury he suffered during the third quarter of the App State game last week.

The team’s second-string quarterback, Bryce Carpenter, stepped in for several plays after that, and the two QBs split duties for the rest of the game.

The Chants went on to defeat the Mountaineers 35 – 28.

Chadwell said that Carpenter will step into the quarterback position on Saturday against Southern Miss, but Jarrett Guest, a redshirt junior, may also see some action on the field.

The Southern Miss game will be the final home game of the season. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday remain First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
The City of Lumberton is seeing more and more drug cases, leaving city officials and citizens...
Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say
Adam Hayes
Warrants: North Myrtle Beach standoff suspect accused of choking, pointing rifle at victim

Latest News

Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Changes made to high school football playoff schedule due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches after the Cincinnati Bengals made an...
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49