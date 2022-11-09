Submit a Tip
Clyburn wins election to 16th term in Congress

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will return to Congress for his 16th term after Tuesday’s election victory.

“I am grateful that the voters of the 6th district continue to express confidence in my efforts to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all,” Clyburn said in a statement Tuesday night. “Providing good paying jobs and educational opportunities for our children; controlling the costs of healthcare and putting broadband in every home and business; and protecting Social Security and Medicare will remain my focus in the 118th Congress.”

Clyburn, the state’s only Democrat in Congress, was leading Republican attorney Duke Buckner with 63% of the vote as of 10 p.m., with 54% of precincts reporting.

The Associated Press called the race for Clyburn

The 6th Congressional District is a majority-minority district that extends from Charleston to Columbia.

