Amber Alert issued by Denver police for missing infant

Police in Denver issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing infant.
Police in Denver issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing infant.(NCMEC)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Denver issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing infant.

KKTV reports at about 1:50 p.m. the department asked for help locating Riott Garner, who is reportedly with his father Anwar Rhodes, 30.

Riott is 11 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 25 pounds. No photo is currently available.

Police are searching for Anwar Rhodes in connection with missing child Riott Garner.
Police are searching for Anwar Rhodes in connection with missing child Riott Garner.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Rhodes is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape on the front bumper. They were last seen in the area of 30th and Ivy in Denver at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

If seen, call 911.

Thursday and Friday remain First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole becomes hurricane; brings threat of isolated tornadoes to Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
Body found on Lumberton street turned out to be life-sized mannequin, police say

VIDEO: FIRST ALERT | Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday
VIDEO: Arts and Innovations District public information meeting Wednesday
VIDEO: Nicole upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane, making landfall in Grand Bahama Island
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
Thursday and Friday remain First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole becomes hurricane; brings threat of isolated tornadoes to Grand Strand, Pee Dee