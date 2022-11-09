4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed at Highway 701 and Adrian Highway and four people are headed to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of crews on the scene and to avoid delays.

No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

