2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested two people Monday after executing a search warrant in the Franklin Drive area of Florence.

Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence was charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession with distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

In addition, Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, was charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Since Bellamy and McClease were in possession of drugs with children in the home, Bellamy was charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

McClease and Bellamy are being held at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on $50,000 and $20,000 surety bonds, respectively.

The investigation is ongoing and FCSO said there may be additional charges.

