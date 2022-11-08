Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence.

Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford sedan was traveling west on West Palmetto Street when it struck the woman, later identified as Tracy Marie Sehneah.

The driver was not hurt.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken added that Sehneah was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident and was walking in the middle of the roadway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

