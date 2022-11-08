Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County

(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence.

Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford sedan was traveling west on West Palmetto Street when it struck the woman, later identified as Tracy Marie Sehneah.

The driver was not hurt.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken added that Sehneah was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident and was walking in the middle of the roadway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornado threat
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Decision 2022 |What you need to know before heading to the polls
Solicitor’s office declines prosecution in North Myrtle Beach city manager assault allegations case
3 winners in S.C. from Powerball draw, including $1 million ticket
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Lake City
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City