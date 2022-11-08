Warrants: North Myrtle Beach standoff suspect accused of choking, pointing rifle at victim

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has officially confirmed the name and charges of a man accused of sparking a several-hour standoff last week.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News lists 37-year-old Adam Henry Hayes as the man arrested in the case.

The incident report shows that officers were first called around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to Pointe Marsh Lane for a call about damage done to a vehicle that belonged to the sister of his ex-girlfriend.

While police were on scene, the ex-girlfriend’s sister told officers that Hayes had just walked into the house and had outstanding warrants against him, according to the incident report.

Dispatch confirmed Hayes had several active warrants against him out of North Myrtle Beach and Horry County.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News out of North Myrtle Beach show that in May 2021, Hayes grabbed a victim around her neck and began to chock her. He then “grabbed an assault rifle, told the victim to open her mouth and pointed the rifle at her,” according to the arrest warrants. He’s also accused of slamming the victim against the wall. The documents also show that he threatened to fire shots inside a home that had eight children inside.

Then just days before the standoff, a warrant from October 29 from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department states that Hayes assaulted a victim by “grabbing her throat and squeezing forcefully.” The documents go on to state that the assault happened within earshot of the victim’s three children.

According to the standoff report, officers were informed that “Mr. Hayes had numerous guns inside the residence and indicated that he has made statements in the past that he is willing to ‘shoot it out with police.’”

A perimeter was established, and the Horry County SWAT team was called in to help. After several hours, Hayes was located inside the home and taken into custody.

Hayes is charged with unlawful communication, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and second-degree domestic violence out of North Myrtle Beach.

He is also charged with second-degree harassment, neglect of vulnerable adult and exploitation of vulnerable adult out of Horry County. WMBF News has reached out the Horry County Police Department to get the warrants on those cases.

He was released from jail on Monday after posting a $172,000 bond.

