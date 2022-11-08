FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and gusty winds today, Nicole brings isolated tornado threat by late Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gusty winds will continue today and lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion at the times of high tide. Downpours, gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat develop by late Thursday.

Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Nicole will bring a variety of impacts across the region through Friday including coastal flooding, an isolated tornado threat, gusty winds and periods of rain.

Gusty winds continue with increasing rain starting on Thursday. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in place Wednesday morning. Coastal flooding will develop around the 8:00 AM high tide and may lead to some road closures in flood prone areas. Another round of coastal flooding is possible this evening and continuing through each high tide through Friday.

Coastal flooding develops this morning. (WMBF)

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in place through Friday as dangerous surf conditions continue. Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet will develop today and continue through Friday. This rough surf will lead to areas of beach erosion and could worsen some of the erosion issues caused by Ian.

Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet will continue through Friday. (WMBF)

TORNADO RISK

With the center of Nicole now forecast to pass west of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, the atmosphere will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes as thunderstorms and heavy downpours rotate on shore. The greatest threat will arrive late Thursday, continuing into Friday morning.

Monitoring a low tornado threat late Thursday into Friday morning (WMBF)

WINDS

Nicole has a very large wind field and will keep our area in gusty winds through late Friday. Today will see wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph with the highest gusts near the beaches.

Thursday will continue to see the gusty winds up to 30-35 mph as the wind direction shifts more easterly.

By Friday, winds will gust between 35 and 40 mph along the immediate coastline with an isolated gust of 45 mph possible. Wind gusts of 25 - 35 mph are likely for areas across inland Horry County and the Pee Dee. Isolated power outages are possible but significant issues are not expected. Trees or limbs weakened by Ian could fall in these winds.

The strongest winds arrive Wednesday (WMBF)

RAIN

Rain will start to increase as early as midday Thursday with off and on showers and storms likely through Friday afternoon.

Rain totals are expected to range between 1″ to 2″ with an isolated 3 to 4″ totals possible. This is actually much-needed rainfall and is not expected to produce significant flooding.

1" to 2" of rain is expected (WMBF)

