Solicitor’s office declines prosecution in North Myrtle Beach city manager assault allegations case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In May 2022, state law enforcement officers were asked to investigate the city manager of North Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that the North Myrtle Beach Police Department requested its agency to investigate City Manager Mike Mahaney for a suspected assault.

The alleged incident happened during a meeting with Laura Weaver while Councilwoman Nikki Fontana was present. Mahaney was accused of putting his hands on Weaver in a way in which Weaver felt “verbally and physically intimidated.”

On Oct. 28, Solicitor Jimmy Richards of the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office wrote a letter of declination to SLED stating the solicitor’s office would not be prosecuting based on the details provided.

The letter detailed Richardson’s decision not to prosecute.

“South Carolina criminal code $16-3-600(E)(1) defines assault and battery as: unlawfully injuring or offering or attempting to injure another with the present ability to do so. Not every touching amounts to an assault.

It is without question that Mahaney touched Weaver on her leg and possibly her shoulder. This was admitted to by Mahaney, Weaver and a third party witness (Fontanna); however, there was no injury or threat of injury. Gathers v. Harris Teeter Supermarket, Inc., 317 SE2nd 748 says that at common law, physical injury was not a necessary element of battery but even then there must at least be forcible contact. The new statute repeals common law assault and battery 2010 Act. No. 273 $7.B.I can’t see any scenario where the State would be able to move forward with an assault and battery charge against Mahaney especially with our standard being beyond a reasonable doubt.”

