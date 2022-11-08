Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Seattle police say officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived.

They have not identified the victim or said if it was a student. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the school and were searching for a suspect. At 11:10 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspect.

Police and Seattle Public Schools are setting up a site where students can connect with families.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornado threat
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Decision 2022 |What you need to know before heading to the polls
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
Solicitor’s office declines prosecution in North Myrtle Beach city manager assault allegations case
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Changes made to high school football playoff schedule due to Tropical Storm Nicole