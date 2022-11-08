Police: Suspect wanted for killing 37-year-old man in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting Monday night.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. for shots fired.

According to the report, responding officers found a 37-year-old man shot to death in the front yard.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

Information can also be sent anonymously to Scotland Crimestoppers by calling 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com or the mobile app at P3tips.com.

If your anonymous information leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

