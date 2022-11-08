Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Lake City, police investigating

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night.

Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City.

The Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken said the pedestrian died as a result of the injuries sustained from the incident.

The railroad crossings at Fairview and Thomas Streets will remain closed as authorities continue to investigate.

Lake City police said more information about the incident will be released by the coroner’s office when it becomes available.

