N.C. man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Horry County fairgrounds

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police officers responding to the Loris Fairgrounds, where a concert event was happening, for a noise complaint were greeted by a group of women wanting to report an assault.

According to the report, the victim was assaulted at the Loris Fairgrounds Saturday while walking from her car to the entrance gate.

The victim stated Maximo Campos Cardenas, of Lumberton, N.C., grabbed her by the waist while asking if she was single.

Campos allegedly led her to another area of the parking lot, where cars were parked.

She said he then exposed himself to the point it could be seen by others and masturbated while holding her, not allowing her to move freely until she was able to escape.

Campos was booked into the J Rueben Long Detention Center and charged with indecent exposure and kidnapping. He was issued a $3,500 bond and remains in custody.

