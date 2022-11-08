Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

N.C. man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Horry County fairgrounds

Maximo Campos Cardenas
Maximo Campos Cardenas(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police officers responding to the Loris Fairgrounds, where a concert event was happening, for a noise complaint were greeted by a group of women wanting to report an assault.

According to the report, the victim was assaulted at the Loris Fairgrounds Saturday while walking from her car to the entrance gate.

The victim stated Maximo Campos Cardenas, of Lumberton, N.C., grabbed her by the waist while asking if she was single.

Campos allegedly led her to another area of the parking lot, where cars were parked.

She said he then exposed himself to the point it could be seen by others and masturbated while holding her, not allowing her to move freely until she was able to escape.

Campos was booked into the J Rueben Long Detention Center and charged with indecent exposure and kidnapping. He was issued a $3,500 bond and remains in custody.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as a weakening Tropical Storm Nicole is...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Joseph Barefoot
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Decision 2022 |What you need to know before heading to the polls
The City of Lumberton is seeing more and more drug cases, leaving city officials and citizens...
FBI, police work to identify body found on Lumberton street
Republican Ellen Weaver, left, will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in the general election in...
SC Superintendent Race Watch: Democrat Lisa Ellis, Republican Ellen Weaver compete for position
Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as a weakening Tropical Storm Nicole is...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk