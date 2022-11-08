Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Long Bay Symphony celebrates thier 35th year anniversary

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - To celebrate, The LONG BAY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA War & Peace.

It’s an uplifting patriotic program featuring inspirational songs from the Revolutionary War to the present, tracing our nation’s quest for freedom through music and narrative. 

It’ll be held at the First United Methodist Church November 12th at 3p.m.

Free admission for Veterans with ID and Tickets are $10 for the general public.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday and Friday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as a weakening Tropical Storm Nicole is...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY - Nicole to bring coastal flooding and small tornado risk
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Robert Lee Holloman, Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia seen from Myrtle Beach
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Long Bay Symphony Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Long Bay Symphony Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Long Bay Symphony Pt 6
.
Grand Strand Today - Art in the Park