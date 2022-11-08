Long Bay Symphony celebrates thier 35th year anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - To celebrate, The LONG BAY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA War & Peace.

It’s an uplifting patriotic program featuring inspirational songs from the Revolutionary War to the present, tracing our nation’s quest for freedom through music and narrative.

It’ll be held at the First United Methodist Church November 12th at 3p.m.

Free admission for Veterans with ID and Tickets are $10 for the general public.

